Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings. Pembina Pipeline reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pembina Pipeline.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.51. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.1679 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $85,157,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,586,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 516.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,560,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,958 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 18.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,745,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $425,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,314 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 978.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,525,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,329 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

