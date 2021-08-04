Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Analysts expect that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will report earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86. Phillips 66 posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13,300%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 8.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 26.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 356,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,069,000 after acquiring an additional 85,164 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 70,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 35,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,291,000 after purchasing an additional 415,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $76.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $94.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

