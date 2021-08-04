Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Sotherly Hotels reported earnings per share of ($0.86) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 95.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 77.99% and a negative return on equity of 86.38%.

In other Sotherly Hotels news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 27,446 shares of Sotherly Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $105,667.10. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 16.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SOHO opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

