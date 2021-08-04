Zacks: Brokerages Expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to Announce $1.89 EPS

Brokerages expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to announce $1.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the lowest is $1.83. UniFirst posted earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year earnings of $8.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $7.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $464.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.47 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

UNF traded down $2.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,921. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.04. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $160.70 and a twelve month high of $258.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.03%.

In other UniFirst news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total transaction of $38,320.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,671.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 525,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,273,000 after purchasing an additional 65,586 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

