Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Calix (NYSE:CALX) to Hold

Calix (NYSE:CALX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calix provides the cloud, software platforms, systems and services required for communications service providers to simplify their business, excite their subscribers and grow their value. “

Get Calix alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CALX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $46.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.62. Calix has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $412,531.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,572,750. 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Calix by 13.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Calix by 23.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Calix by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth $99,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calix (CALX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.