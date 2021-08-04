Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) to Hold

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.06. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -63.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. MakeMyTrip has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $39.01.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. As a group, analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 84,533.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 76.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

