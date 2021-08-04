Zacks Investment Research Lowers AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) to Hold

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

SKFRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised AB SKF (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.08.

Shares of AB SKF (publ) stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.35. 23,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.45. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

