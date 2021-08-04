Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASPN. HC Wainwright upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.83.

NYSE ASPN opened at $37.82 on Tuesday. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $41.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.03. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 39.71% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,766,000 after acquiring an additional 55,774 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,328,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 61,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 42,508 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

