Zacks Investment Research Lowers aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LIFE. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Shares of LIFE opened at $4.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $73.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.99. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $8.33.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.17). aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 155.18% and a negative return on equity of 67.48%. Research analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Shukla acquired 10,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $40,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,374.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Schimmel bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,502.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in aTyr Pharma by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in aTyr Pharma by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 45,270 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in aTyr Pharma by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares during the period. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

