Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) to “Buy”

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.75% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of ARI opened at $15.35 on Monday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.85. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 81.46, a current ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 75.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 6,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $96,922.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $221,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,861.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,776. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.