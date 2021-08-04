Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) to “Hold”

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AudioEye Inc. engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing. It focuses on creating voice driven technologies to enhance the mobility, usability, and accessibility of the Internet based content in the United States. The company develops patented, Internet content publication, and distribution software that enables conversion of any media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on any Internet connected device. It offers Audio Internet (R), a software as a service technology platform to Internet and mobile publishers, developers, owners, and operators. AudioEye Inc. is based in Tucson, Arizona. “

Get AudioEye alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

AEYE stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57. AudioEye has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $44.37.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). AudioEye had a negative net margin of 37.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.08%. The company had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Research analysts predict that AudioEye will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carr Bettis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $159,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $653,300. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEYE. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AudioEye during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AudioEye during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in AudioEye during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AudioEye during the first quarter worth about $402,000. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AudioEye (AEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.