Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $580.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s current price.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.50.

Shares of ZBRA traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $548.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,037. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $246.83 and a 1-year high of $559.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $522.43.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,776,963.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.30, for a total value of $250,647.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,783,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 208,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,127,000 after purchasing an additional 83,477 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,734,000 after purchasing an additional 27,253 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $202,920,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

