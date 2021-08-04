Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $546.74 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $246.83 and a 1-year high of $559.85. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $522.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,776,963.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.43.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

