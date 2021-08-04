Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,908 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $455,437.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,019,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,153,030.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $510,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 483,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,664,037.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,170 shares of company stock valued at $9,845,270 over the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZNTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $51.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.86. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $62.79.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). As a group, analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

