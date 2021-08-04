Zeta Resources Limited Sells 56,400 Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 56,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total value of C$210,896.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,843,247 shares in the company, valued at C$141,507,253.51.

Zeta Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total value of C$747,220.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 50,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total value of C$186,890.00.

Shares of TSE CMMC opened at C$3.49 on Wednesday. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.71 and a 1 year high of C$5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$732.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.76.

Several research analysts have commented on CMMC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC dropped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.16.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

