Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total value of $107,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Z stock opened at $104.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 653.73 and a beta of 1.20. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on Z. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

