Zoetis (ZTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Zoetis has set its FY 2021 guidance at 4.420-4.510 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Zoetis to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $204.10 on Wednesday. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $205.67. The company has a market cap of $96.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.21.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.