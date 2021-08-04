ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZI. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.61.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $63.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1,412.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $549,394.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 12,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $668,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,693,257 shares of company stock valued at $424,334,197 in the last quarter. 24.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

