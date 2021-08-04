ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ZI traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.50. The stock had a trading volume of 22,776,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,370. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $63.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,412.15, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.08.

In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $112,038.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,038.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $119,646.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,949,602 shares of company stock worth $436,386,964. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.61.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

