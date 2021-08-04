ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.110-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $182 million-$184 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.74 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.500-$0.510 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.61.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $4.07 on Wednesday, reaching $60.57. 768,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,901. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $63.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.08.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 70,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $3,680,920.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Do Holdings (Wa), Llc sold 193,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $8,315,000.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,013 shares in the company, valued at $8,315,000.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,693,257 shares of company stock worth $424,334,197. 24.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

