ZoomInfo Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 26,700 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,466% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,705 call options.

Shares of ZI traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.50. 22,776,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,370. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $63.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,412.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $45,282.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,059 shares in the company, valued at $45,282.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 12,157 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $668,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,949,602 shares of company stock worth $436,386,964 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 176,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 64,635 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 46,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. 48.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.61.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.