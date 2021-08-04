zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €248.44 ($292.29).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on zooplus in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €368.00 ($432.94) price target on zooplus in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

ETR:ZO1 remained flat at $€284.20 ($334.35) on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €264.21. zooplus has a 52 week low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a 52 week high of €299.60 ($352.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

