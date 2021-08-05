-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). Diffusion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01).

Shares of NASDAQ:DFFN traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.55. 7,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,765. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.67. The company has a market cap of $55.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $40,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 93,055 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 1,782.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 106,928 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.