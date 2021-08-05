$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.27. Spirit Airlines reported earnings per share of ($2.32) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 106.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($1.79). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAVE. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $5,687,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 14.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after buying an additional 40,378 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $1,291,000. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $1,018,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 41.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAVE traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.05. 244,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,273,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.72. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $40.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

