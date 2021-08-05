$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.28. HarborOne Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of HONE traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.52. 198,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,060. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $759.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $222,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 154.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 16.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

