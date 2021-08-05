$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. Blackbaud reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLKB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In related news, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $50,310.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,500.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,543 shares of company stock worth $641,624. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at about $918,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 9,715.8% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 412,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 408,064 shares during the period. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $70.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.95. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $46.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

