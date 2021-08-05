$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will report $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.73. Acadia Healthcare reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACHC. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,487,000 after buying an additional 2,097,022 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,651,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after buying an additional 1,310,191 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 11,160.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 875,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,051,000 after buying an additional 868,150 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,782,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,112,000 after buying an additional 450,307 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,949,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $62.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.31.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

