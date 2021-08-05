$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2021

Analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will report $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.73. Acadia Healthcare reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACHC. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,487,000 after buying an additional 2,097,022 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,651,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after buying an additional 1,310,191 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 11,160.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 875,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,051,000 after buying an additional 868,150 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,782,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,112,000 after buying an additional 450,307 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,949,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $62.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.31.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.