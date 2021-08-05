-$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.75) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.58) and the highest is ($0.20). Wynn Resorts posted earnings of ($7.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($5.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.54) to ($4.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $3.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($6.14) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WYNN. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.63.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,927.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 32.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,783,001 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,101,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $954,773,000 after acquiring an additional 875,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,640 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $237,431,000 after acquiring an additional 177,949 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.7% during the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,850,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $231,935,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.7% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,352,757 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $169,595,000 after acquiring an additional 141,415 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded up $7.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.21. The company had a trading volume of 513,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,003. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.42.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

