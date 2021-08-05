$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will report earnings per share of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Foot Locker posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $6.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on FL. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.48.

In other Foot Locker news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $544,993.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,580. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,371 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,245,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 69.3% in the second quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 25,400 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker stock opened at $53.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.07. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $66.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

