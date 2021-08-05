$1.26 EPS Expected for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will announce $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.32. Minerals Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $22,885,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

MTX stock opened at $77.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.44. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $46.49 and a 1-year high of $88.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

