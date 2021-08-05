$1.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will announce sales of $1.72 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.81 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway reported sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year sales of $6.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.62 billion to $7.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.11 billion to $7.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CP. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.60 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a $83.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.02.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.71. 1,827,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,409. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $54.34 and a twelve month high of $83.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 10.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.