$1.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will announce sales of $1.72 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.81 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway reported sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year sales of $6.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.62 billion to $7.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.11 billion to $7.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CP. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.60 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a $83.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.02.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.71. 1,827,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,409. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $54.34 and a twelve month high of $83.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 10.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

