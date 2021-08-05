10,000 Shares in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STEM. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Stem during the first quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Stem during the first quarter worth $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Stem during the first quarter worth $93,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stem during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stem during the first quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

STEM traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $26.98. 102,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,910. Stem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $51.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.91.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STEM shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

