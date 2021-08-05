108,631 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Purchased by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 108,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,000. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Q3 Asset Management owned about 0.33% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNCL traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $52.78. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,880. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.56. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $54.88.

