11,003 Shares in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of AL opened at $42.11 on Thursday. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $26.65 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.14.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

