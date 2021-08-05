1,120 Shares in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Acquired by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,011,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,303,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,730,000 after purchasing an additional 737,283 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,291,000 after purchasing an additional 393,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 674,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,218,000 after purchasing an additional 308,728 shares during the last quarter. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In related news, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $1,212,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,096. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

NYSE HRL opened at $45.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.83. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.