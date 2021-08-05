119,000 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Bought by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 119,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 307.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,157,000 after purchasing an additional 177,601 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,750,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,088,000 after purchasing an additional 891,793 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 377.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 8,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 333.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,839,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.88. 183,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,201,179. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $156.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.92.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

