135,664 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Bought by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 135,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,357,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.68. The company had a trading volume of 20,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,662. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.44 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.98.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.