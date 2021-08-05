$148.14 Million in Sales Expected for GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will report sales of $148.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.58 million to $157.70 million. GreenSky reported sales of $142.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year sales of $535.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $534.07 million to $537.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $624.25 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $640.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GreenSky.

Get GreenSky alerts:

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.50%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GreenSky by 4.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GreenSky by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of GreenSky by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of GreenSky by 63.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in GreenSky by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. 31.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenSky stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.65. 1,268,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,872. GreenSky has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenSky (GSKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.