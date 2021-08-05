15,413 Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $106.23 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $75.89 and a 12 month high of $107.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.19.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.