16,050 Shares in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXC. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 67,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 449,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 115,502 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,573,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,736,000 after purchasing an additional 535,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 738,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 60,542 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC traded down $2.96 on Thursday, reaching $39.22. 22,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -63.02, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,820 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

