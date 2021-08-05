$168.91 Million in Sales Expected for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to announce $168.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SJW Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $167.81 million to $170.00 million. SJW Group posted sales of $165.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full year sales of $573.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $570.40 million to $576.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $595.29 million, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $600.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SJW Group.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SJW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in SJW Group by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 2,035.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJW stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.65. 70,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,057. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $71.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.26%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

