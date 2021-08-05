$181.62 Million in Sales Expected for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to announce $181.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $176.60 million to $188.60 million. Shake Shack reported sales of $91.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 97.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year sales of $737.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $723.56 million to $768.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $952.19 million, with estimates ranging from $884.52 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.94.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,066 shares of company stock valued at $310,361 over the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 18.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter worth about $1,074,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter worth about $1,361,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter worth about $895,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHAK traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -86.19 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.18. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $138.38.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

