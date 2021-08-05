$183.84 Million in Sales Expected for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report $183.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $182.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $185.63 million. Cousins Properties posted sales of $179.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year sales of $737.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $732.44 million to $741.65 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $757.96 million, with estimates ranging from $747.24 million to $768.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.99%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,073,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,103,000 after acquiring an additional 176,751 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 12.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,471,000 after purchasing an additional 733,176 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 7.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,588,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,702,000 after purchasing an additional 379,024 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 10.3% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,998,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,704,000 after purchasing an additional 467,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,421,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,634,000 after purchasing an additional 45,996 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CUZ traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.72. 943,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,818. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.60%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

