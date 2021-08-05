1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Short Interest Update

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock. M3F Inc. raised its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,981 shares during the quarter. M3F Inc. owned approximately 3.72% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCOW opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 0.79. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 5.81%.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

