19,987 Shares in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miura Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $10,002,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,096,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,190,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $12,785,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in VPC Impact Acquisition by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIH opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.06. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $22.56.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

