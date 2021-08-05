$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will post sales of $2.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. Dover posted sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full year sales of $7.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $8.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. boosted their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Shares of Dover stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,957. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Dover has a 12-month low of $103.97 and a 12-month high of $169.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Dover by 83.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

