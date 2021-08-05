$2.03 EPS Expected for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.11. J2 Global reported earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year earnings of $9.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.29 to $9.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.77 to $10.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JCOM. Barclays raised their price target on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

In related news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in J2 Global by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in J2 Global by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in J2 Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in J2 Global by 5.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in J2 Global by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $141.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. J2 Global has a 52-week low of $59.08 and a 52-week high of $147.35.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

