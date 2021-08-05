$209.44 Million in Sales Expected for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report $209.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $208.50 million to $210.90 million. Verint Systems posted sales of $313.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year sales of $866.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $864.84 million to $868.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $922.21 million, with estimates ranging from $914.84 million to $932.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

In other Verint Systems news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $161,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,700.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $1,068,652.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,630,000. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 32.7% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,280,000 after purchasing an additional 749,798 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 2,188.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 672,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,633,000 after purchasing an additional 642,766 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 11.3% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,817,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,137,000 after purchasing an additional 488,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 19.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000,000 after purchasing an additional 461,671 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $42.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -235.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.32. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $52.70.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verint Systems (VRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.