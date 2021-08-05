$209.44 Million in Sales Expected for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report $209.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $208.50 million to $210.90 million. Verint Systems posted sales of $313.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year sales of $866.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $864.84 million to $868.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $922.21 million, with estimates ranging from $914.84 million to $932.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

In other Verint Systems news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $161,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,700.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $1,068,652.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,630,000. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 32.7% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,280,000 after purchasing an additional 749,798 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 2,188.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 672,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,633,000 after purchasing an additional 642,766 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 11.3% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,817,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,137,000 after purchasing an additional 488,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 19.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000,000 after purchasing an additional 461,671 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $42.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -235.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.32. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $52.70.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

