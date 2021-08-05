2,317 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) Purchased by Harbor Group Inc.

Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Harbor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 942.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWMC traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.64. 1,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,746. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.77. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $95.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.