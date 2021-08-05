25,000 Shares in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Acquired by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Desjardins lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

Shares of EQX opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30. Equinox Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $13.66.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 6.52%. On average, analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.